Infosys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $804 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.88 billion.

