Independent Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.8 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $222.6 million.

