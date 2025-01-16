Independent Bank Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50 million.

The bank, based in Hanover, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $248.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.9 million, also topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $192.1 million, or $4.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $689.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDB

