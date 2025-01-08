How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/8/2025

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed after drifting between small losses and gains. Trading was relatively subdued a day after strong…

Trading was relatively subdued a day after strong reports on the economy stirred up worries that inflation and interest rates may remain higher than expected. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

In the bond market, the moves were also more modest following the charge higher for yields over the last month. Reports on the economy came in mixed, and a top Federal Reserve official said he still expects rate cuts this year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.22 points, or 0.2%, to 5,918.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.84 points, or 0.3%, to 42,635.20.

The Nasdaq composite fell 10.80 points, or 0.1%, to 19,478.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.84 points, or 0.5%, to 2,238.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 24.22 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 96.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 142.80 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.51 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 36.62 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 90.98 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 168.08 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.81 points, or 0.4%.

