How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/8/2025

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed after drifting between small losses and gains.
Trading was relatively subdued a day after strong reports on the economy stirred up worries that inflation and interest rates may remain higher than expected. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.
In the bond market, the moves were also more modest following the charge higher for yields over the last month. Reports on the economy came in mixed, and a top Federal Reserve official said he still expects rate cuts this year.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 9.22 points, or 0.2%, to 5,918.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.84 points, or 0.3%, to 42,635.20.
The Nasdaq composite fell 10.80 points, or 0.1%, to 19,478.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.84 points, or 0.5%, to 2,238.96.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 24.22 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 96.93 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 142.80 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 29.51 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 36.62 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 90.98 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 168.08 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.81 points, or 0.4%.
