How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/6/2025

Rising technology stocks helped U.S. indexes recover more of their holiday-season slide that bridged the new year.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Monday, its second straight gain following five straight losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost an early gain to slip 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%.

Nvidia was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 ahead of a speech by CEO Jensen Huang at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas after trading ends for the day. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report showed strength among U.S. services businesses.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.91 points, or 0.6%, to 5,975.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.57 points, or 0.1%, to 42,706.56.

The Nasdaq composite rose 243.30 points, or 1.2%, to 19,864.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.83 points, or 0.1%, to 2,266.65.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 93.75 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 162.34 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 554.19 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.49 points, or 1.6%.

