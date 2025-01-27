How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/27/2025

Wall Street’s superstars are tumbling as a competitor from China threatens to upend the artificial-intelligence frenzy they’ve been feasting on.…

Wall Street’s superstars are tumbling as a competitor from China threatens to upend the artificial-intelligence frenzy they’ve been feasting on.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Monday. Big Tech stocks took some of the heaviest losses, with Nvidia down nearly 17%, and they dragged the Nasdaq composite down 3.1%. Besides chip companies, utilities hoping to electrify power-hungry AI data centers also tumbled. Stocks outside of AI-related industries held up much better, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%.

A Chinese company called DeepSeek said it had developed a large language model that can compete with U.S. giants at perhaps a fraction of the cost.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 88.96 points, or 1.5%, to 6,012.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289.33 points, or 0.7%, to 44,713.58.

The Nasdaq composite fell 612.47 points, or 3.1%, to 19,341.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1%, to 2,284.02.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.65 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 2,169.36 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 31.04 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.87 points, or 2.4%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.