Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $634.4 million in the period.

