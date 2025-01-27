Hope Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.3…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.3 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $118 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.6 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $474.9 million.

