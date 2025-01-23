HomeTrust Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Thursday reported net income of $14.2 million…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Thursday reported net income of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.8 million, or $3.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $202.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.