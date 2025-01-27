HomeStreet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $123.3 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Monday reported a loss of $123.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $6.54 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $144.3 million, or $7.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $164.5 million.

