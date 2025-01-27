Home Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported net income of $9.7 million…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported net income of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.4 million, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $134.9 million.

