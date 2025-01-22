Hexcel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.8 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $473.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $132.1 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.

