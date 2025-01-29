Hess: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $542 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $542 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.77 billion, or $8.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.02 billion.

