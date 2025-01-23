Heritage Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.9 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $61 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.3 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $239.6 million.

