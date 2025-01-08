Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $49.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $530.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.1 million.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion.

