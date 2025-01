WASHINGTON (AP) — Hegseth in opening statement vows to foster a ‘warrior culture’ at the Pentagon and be a ‘change…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hegseth in opening statement vows to foster a ‘warrior culture’ at the Pentagon and be a ‘change agent’ for Trump.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.