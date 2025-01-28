Heartland Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $242.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.
