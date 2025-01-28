Heartland BancCorp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.7 million in…

Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Gahanna, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.63 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.3 million, or $9.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.4 million.

