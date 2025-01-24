HCA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.44 billion.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.44 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $5.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.97 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $18.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.76 billion, or $22 per share. Revenue was reported as $70.6 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $24.05 to $25.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $72.8 billion to $75.8 billion.

