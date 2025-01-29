Live Radio
Hawkins: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 4:18 PM

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN

