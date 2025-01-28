Hanmi Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.7 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.2 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $234.4 million.

