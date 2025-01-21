Hancock Whitney: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122.1 million.…

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122.1 million.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $505.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $364.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $460.8 million, or $5.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

