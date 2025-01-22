Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $615 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $615 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.61 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 billion, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.