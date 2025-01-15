H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported a loss…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $923.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.3 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.57 billion.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share.

