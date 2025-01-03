Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean…

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., Riley Moore, R-W.Va., and Adam Gray, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Thune; Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Tom Homan, the incoming Trump administration’s “border czar.”

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

