Group 1 Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $7.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $10.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.21 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $498.1 million, or $36.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

