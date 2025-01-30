Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.90 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.66 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.51 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 5.75 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 2.7 cents at $2.04 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 2.35 cents at $2.73 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.25 cent at $.84 a pound.

