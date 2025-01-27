Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.82 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 4.5 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 7.75 cents at $3.52 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 1 cent at $2.06 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 2.35 cents at $2.75 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.95 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.