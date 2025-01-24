Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.86 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.44 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 5 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 3.4 cents at $2.04 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 2.17 cents at $2.77 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.