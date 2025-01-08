Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.25 cents at $4.56 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 6.75 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.29 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 2.75 cents at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.07 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.03 cent at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.79 a pound.

