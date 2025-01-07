Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 3.75 cents at $4.54 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.40 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 4.75 cents at $3.36 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 10.5 cents at $9.87 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.68 cent at $2.66 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.03 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.