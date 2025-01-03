Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.25 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 5.25 cents at $5.41 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 4.25 cents at $10.08 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.35 cent at $2.67 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.55 cent at $.81 a pound.

