Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.52 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.31 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 0.5 cent at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $1.92 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.63 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.32 cent at $.81 a pound.

