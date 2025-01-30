Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 3.5 cents at $4.93 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.62 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.50 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 10.75 cents at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.17 cent at $2.07 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.48 cent at $2.76 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.1 cent at $.84 a pound.

