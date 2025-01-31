Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.83 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.61 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 2 cents at $3.49 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $10.45 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.53 cent at $2.05 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.42 cent at $2.76 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.45 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.