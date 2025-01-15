Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.79 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 5 cents at $3.49 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $10.43 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.7 cent at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $2.70 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.45 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.