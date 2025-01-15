Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 2.5 cents at $4.77 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 3.25 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.54 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 3.5 cents at $10.51 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.48 cent at $1.98 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.9 cent at $2.69 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.13 cent at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.