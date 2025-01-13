Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.76 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.45 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 1.15 cents at $1.98 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.83 cents at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.42 cent at $.83 a pound.

