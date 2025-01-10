Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.71 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 1.75 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 5.5 cents at $3.28 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.32 cent at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.05 cent at $2.69 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.72 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.