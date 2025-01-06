Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.57 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.40 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 5 cents at $3.34 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $1.95 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.1 cents at $2.66 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 1.08 cents at $.80 a pound.

