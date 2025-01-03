Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.51 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.29 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 8.75 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $9.92 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.53 cents at $2.64 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.