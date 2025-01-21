Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.89 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.58 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 9 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.05 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 1.28 cents at $2.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.55 cent at $.81 a pound.

