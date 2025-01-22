Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.84 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.54 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 6.5 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.56 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 2.98 cents at $2.00 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 6.22 cents at $2.74 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.3 cent at $.81 a pound.

