Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.88 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 10 cents at $5.49 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 21 cents at $10.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.5 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.69 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.65 cent at $.82 a pound.

