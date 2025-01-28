Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.85 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 5 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.48 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.46 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.9 cents at $2.09 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 3.02 cents at $2.79 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.38 cent at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.