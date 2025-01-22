Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 1 cents at $4.89 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 3 cents at $5.62 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $10.69 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.18 cent at $2.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.81 a pound.

