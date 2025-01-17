Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 2.25 cents at $4.77 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 1.5 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1 cents at $3.49 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 9 cents at $10.28 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.33 cent at $1.97 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 0.25 cent at $2.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.82 a pound.

