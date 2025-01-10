Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.56 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 2.5 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Mar. oats was unchanged at $3.23 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $10.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.9 cent at $1.99 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.22 cents at $2.70 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.82 a pound.

