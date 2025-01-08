Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.36 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 4.5 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $9.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 1.88 cents at $1.94 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 3.02 cents at $2.65 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.80 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.