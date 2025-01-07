Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.43 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 10 cents at $3.26 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $9.97 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $1.96 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 1.7 cents at $2.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.45 cent at $.79 a pound.

